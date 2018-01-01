Christopher Walken: 'I haven't seen all my movies'

Legendary actor Christopher Walken has never seen some of the movies he has starred in.
The 73-year-old has appeared in some of the most memorable scenes in film history over the past five decades, including his sensational monologue in director Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction and the Russian roulette scene in filmmaker Michael Cimino's The Deer Hunter.
In one of the most memorable scenes in movie history, the protagonists are up to their chins in foul, rat-infested water, in a cage made by the Vietcong, with Russian roulette as the game of choice. At war and captured and within reach of death the haunting shouts of 'Mau! Mau! still chill the bones.
Even though many in the know believe he's one of the greatest living actors, Walken doesn't take himself seriously enough to obsess over watching his work, and so when fans come up to him and quote lines from films he was in, he is sometimes left feeling bewildered.
"You never know what people will talk about," he tells Rolling Stone magazine. "I've made so many movies, movies that I've never even seen. It's just as hard to make a movie that doesn't succeed as it is to make one that does. Things just happen a little mysteriously."
Walken landed his first role in a TV series called The Wonderful John Acton in 1953, when he was just 10 years old, so over the years acting has become second nature to him - almost like breathing.
"Well, there's really nothing else I can do," he says. "I've never had hobbies. I don't particularly like to travel, especially going to the airport and flying. I don't have kids. I don't play tennis or golf. I've tried to write and paint and do those things that actors do, but it's just not good enough. The only thing I can do is try to stay healthy and keep going as long as I can."
And asked about retirement, he quips, "I'm not sure that actors retire... Actors are like athletes: you don't retire, you get retired."
The 73-year-old star began his vocation when he was a teenager. He's been married to wife Georgianne since 1969 with the couple remaining childless, which Christopher believes is one of the reasons he's so invested in his career.
"I don't do anything else," he shrugged to Empire magazine. "I don't have kids. I don't like to travel. I don't have hobbies. I don't play sports - I don't play tennis or golf or anything. Going to work is the most interesting thing I do, so I try to do it as much as I can. I've done a lot of jobs I maybe might have been better off not doing; I've never been very selective. It's not to make a living, it's to have something to do, you know? To go somewhere and be with people."