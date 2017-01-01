Judge adds another $50,000 to Conrad Hilton's bail

Hotel heir Conrad Hilton must pay another $50,000 (£39,000) bail for twice violating a restraining order obtained by his ex-girlfriend.

Nicky and Paris Hilton's younger brother was taken into police custody in Los Angeles in the early hours of Saturday (06May17) after allegedly breaking into the house of E.G. Daily, the mother of his ex, Hunter Daily Salomon.

Hunter was not at home at the time of the incident, so Conrad reportedly stole her father Rick Salomon's 2007 Bentley Continental and set off to track her down.

The 23-year-old appeared in court on Wednesday (10May17) to be arraigned on the grand theft auto charge, and the judge set bond at $90,000 (£70,000), as long as Conrad was released into the custody of his father Rick Hilton and enters Menninger Hospital in Houston, Texas for a mental health evaluation.

Conrad's release was delayed as he was due back in court on Thursday morning (11May17) for another arraignment, this time regarding Saturday's restraining order violations.

During the hearing, the troubled youngster lost his temper and mouthed profanities as the female prosecutor detailed his combative nature at the time of his arrest.

In video footage obtained by TMZ.com, Conrad can be seen mouthing, "I was f**king assaulted," before shouting, "Objection!" and then stating, "I'm sorry but that (the prosecutor's version of events) is just obscene."

After his outburst, the judge ruled Conrad would only be released if he puts up another $50,000 for breaking the terms of the no-contact order designed to keep him away from Hunter and her family.

He had previously scored a deal with authorities in 2015 to stay out of trouble after he was busted for ignoring the protective order shortly after it was issued, but his latest arrest violated that agreement.

The Hilton family has yet to comment on Conrad's latest legal woes.