Kate Hudson gushes over new man

Actress Kate Hudson can't get enough of her "cute" new man.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star made her red carpet debut with musician Danny Fujikawa at her mother Goldie Hawn's Snatched movie premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday (10May17), and couldn't help but gush about her new love on the red carpet.

"He's the best!" she swooned to U.S. news show Extra, before referring to him as "my cute man".

When asked what she likes best about the new relationship so far, Kate replied, "How long do you have? He's a good man.”

It seems her family members also like Danny - Kate's mum Goldie and her long-time partner Kurt Russell gave the former Chief guitarist a thumbs up.

"He's a nice guy, Danny. Yeah, I like him," Kurt told Entertainment Tonight. "I always approve. Kate brings good guys."

And Goldie added, "He's a great guy... He's very special actually."

Kate and Danny made their red carpet debut just two months after they were first romantically linked.

Kate, who appears to have something of a penchant for dating rockers, was previously married to Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson, who is the father of her 13-year-old son Ryder. They were together for seven years until their divorce in 2007. The 38-year-old blonde beauty was also engaged to Muse star Matt Bellamy before they split in 2014. She shares five-year-old son Bingham with Matt.

Kate was more recently romantically linked to DJ Diplo and 24-year-old pop star Nick Jonas.