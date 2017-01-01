Caitlyn Jenner admits Kris was never aware of her transition plans

Caitlyn Jenner never told her now ex-wife Kris that she was planning to transition into a woman.

The 67-year-old reality star revealed her new identity in April 2015, after transitioning from her former identity of Bruce. Caitlyn has now penned a book detailing her experience, in which she alleges that Kris, who she was married to for 22 years, knew about her struggle with her gender identity from the start of their romance.

However, Kris was given an advance copy of The Secrets of My Life and her furious reaction to the claims Caitlyn made formed a major plot line on reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Now, Caitlyn has fallen out with some of her children, including stepdaughters Kim and Khloe Kardashian, who have sided with their mum.

Addressing the feud during an interview on British TV show This Morning on Friday (12May17), Caitlyn admitted that while she had told Kris of some of her feelings when they first met, she didn't tell her about her plans to transition - because she didn't think she ever would.

"We hit it off right from the beginning. I was honest with her about what I was going through," Caitlyn said. "I’m sure I downplayed it a lot because at that time I was trying to get back into life because I had isolated myself in a house for six years.

“I had been on hormones, I had to be honest with her as there are lots of little changes that go on there. And we thought about it and she thought, and I thought, we could deal with this. Every relationship has got challenges, and we did (deal with it) for many, many years.

"Had I told her it would lead to the full transition? No!," Caitlyn finally admitted. "Even after 23 years of marriage we went our separate directions and it was a mutual decision - I didn’t even think then that I was going to be able to do this!

"We did not separate for me to go transition. That wasn't even discussed or (something) that I even thought about. I never thought I’d have the guts to do it to be honest with you," she confided to the daytime show.