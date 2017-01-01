Charlie Hunnam relishes getting naked on screen

British actor Charlie Hunnam relishes the challenge of going naked on screen as long as there is balance.

The 37-year-old has to strip off for his new role as legendary British monarch Arthur in Guy Ritchie's latest film King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

Although he felt out of shape when auditioning for the part, the star was happy to buff his body up to ensure he looked good for the film's steamier scenes.

Charlie tells U.K. chat show host Graham Norton, "It's all about balance of spectacle and substance and if there is balance I am happy to get my kit off!

"I wasn't ripped at all when I auditioned - I'd been in (U.S. TV show) Sons of Anarchy and lost a lot of weight and it was a bit of a stumbling block to me getting the role because Guy had wanted a formidable Arthur."

Charlie says Guy commented on his physique so much during the audition process that at one point he lost his cool with the filmmaker.

"He was very concerned about it and would bring it up a lot during the audition process," The Lost City of Z star explains. "I had a eureka moment and the next time Guy brought it up, I said, 'Do you know what pal, if you are so concerned about my physicality put me in a cage with all the chimpanzees that are auditioning against me and we'll have a little fight and whoever walks out of the room gets the role.' I maintain that was the moment I got the part!"

During the chat with Graham, Guy presented his leading man with a sword he had promised him during filming.

The actor had complained in a number of interviews that his director did not make good on his pledge, but hugged Guy after he presented him with the custom-made weapon.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is released on 19 May (17).