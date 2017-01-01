Amy Schumer: 'I really did stalk Goldie Hawn for Snatched'

Comedienne Amy Schumer was determined to "stalk" Goldie Hawn to lure the veteran actress back to Hollywood and star as her movie mother in Snatched.

The Trainwreck funnywoman has previously shared how she proposed the project to Goldie after spotting her on the same flight, and Amy is convinced their chance meeting was all down to "destiny" - because the Private Benjamin icon was the only person she could envision joining her in the mother-daughter comedy.

"I really did stalk her," Amy confessed during a joint interview with Goldie on U.S. breakfast show Today. "I think it's the only time in my life of really believing in destiny. I read the script, I was like, 'This is me and Goldie, this is happening!' And then I saw her on an airplane and was just kinda like, 'I really want you to play my mum!'"

It took a second meeting with Amy before Goldie agreed to make her big screen return for Snatched, her first film role in 15 years.

Despite her time away from the movie business, Hawn insists getting back into acting all came naturally to her.

Comparing her film return to "having another baby", the mother-of-three laughed, "You know what to do and you do it!"

And Goldie's children, actors Oliver and Kate Hudson, and Wyatt Russell, all gave their mum's comeback performance a big thumbs up: "I saw it with my whole family... and it was really fun, after all the years, and they were like, had tears in their eyes, (saying), 'Mum, you're back! It's so great!'"