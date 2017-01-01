Busy Philipps' fans send her money after sad Instagram video

Actress Busy Philipps has received more than $500 (£390) in unsolicited donations from fans after expressing fears her new TV comedy will be shelved.

The former Dawson's Creek and Cougar Town star took to Instagram on Thursday night (11May17) to share an emotional rant about Hollywood's notoriously tough pilot season, when network bosses decide which shows to greenlight and which ones to axe.

Busy's latest project is Sackett Sisters, produced by Tina Fey, but she is concerned officials at America's NBC network will reject the show and not order it to series.

"I've been doing this since I was 19 years old and it never gets easier," she tearfully admitted. "And it sucks. It's really hard because part of the whole thing is rejection. It's what the whole thing is based on, right? It's somebody else telling you yes or no."

After viewing the post, one follower managed to find Busy's details on mobile payment app Venmo - and sent her $1 (£0.80) to help out.

"Shout out to the random person I don't know who just paid me a dollar on Venmo for my Instagram Stories," she said in a new video, joking, "So if you guys want to find me on Venmo and start paying me, that'd be chill."

However, more people decided to get in on the stunt and by Friday morning (12May17), Busy, who is currently on a Disney cruise with her family, revealed the money had been rolling in.

"OK guys, I love you, but you don't have to pay me on Venmo," she said in another clip. "So many people have started paying me a dollar on Venmo. It's really awesome and so sweet, but you really don't. Don't. Save your dollars for someone else."

The donations surpassed $500 by Friday afternoon, prompting the star to urge her fans once more to stop.

"Guys you don't have to keep Venmo-ing (sic) me a dollar, although I greatly appreciate it," she shared, captioning the post, "I've made 500 bucks!"

Busy added, "It's really funny because I'm just flooded with these notifications that I'm getting a dollar from strangers."

The unexpected donations come two weeks after the actress, who is best friends with Oscar nominee and Dawson's Creek co-star Michelle Williams, revealed she tends to make more money promoting products and services on Instagram than from her screen career.

"I'm not above it, guys," she explained in a post in late April (17). "I just only choose things that I genuinely like and like, would want to partner with..."