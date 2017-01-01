Uzo Aduba encourages young talent to be persistent

Actress Uzo Aduba wants to encourage young performers to be persistent when it comes to forging a career in Hollywood.

The 36-year-old is known for her role as Suzanne 'Crazy Eyes' Warren on the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black, with her performance garnering a Primetime Emmy Award in 2014.

Uzo found her start in the theatre and though she struggled to get parts in the early stages of her career, she is adamant that others can enjoy similar eventual success to hers if they stay focused on achieving their goals.

"Just keep on keeping on. If you believe in yourself, that you’re meant to be in this (industry), stay in it, no matter what anyone else is telling you," she told Britain's Marie Claire magazine. "What excites me right now is that we're in a time where quirks and uniqueness (in casting) is what makes people’s work exciting. So I would also say to these people, stay true to who you are."

Uzo added that she really enjoys playing the character of Suzanne, but sometimes finds it hard to leave her behind at the end of the day. She even struggles to watch herself onscreen.

"Suzanne is a very compassionate woman. She just really wanted to give love and receive it, and when you have those moments where you know that love is going to be lost for her, it's a hard day at work. I still haven't watched the last two episodes of season four because I knew what was coming and my heart wasn't ready!" she shared.

When she's not shooting the TV series, Uzo likes to take time out to watch old small screen favourites, such as reruns of The Golden Girls. Or if she has a longer break, the star can be found exploring interesting locales.

"I also like going to wild places like Utah, Hawaii and Montana, and back to villages in Nigeria. It's remote and quiet; you can just wander about and enjoy a simple life," she smiled.