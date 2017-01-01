NEWS Courteney Cox’s fiance ‘organising surprise wedding’ Film-News.co.uk Newsdesk Share with :







Courteney Cox’s fiance Johnny McDaid is ready to make an honest woman of the Friends star and is reportedly secretly planning their wedding.



The pair got engaged three years ago, a year after they began dating in 2013, however, they split briefly in 2015, and speculation was rife that the whole thing had been called off.



But according to a source close to the couple, the Snow Patrol guitarist has taken over the planning for their nuptials, and is keen to do everything he can to give Courteney the wedding of her dreams, even taking the unusual step of sorting it out himself.



“Johnny wants to get married and he feels he and Court have waited long enough,” a source told Heat magazine. “Johnny wants to do things really differently and wants to do all the wedding planning.



“He wants to organise the food, the music… even the flowers!”



Courteney described her split from Johnny as “brutal” in a 2016 appearance on Bear Grylls show Running Wild, before confirming that she and Johnny were back together.



The dark-haired Irish musician has reportedly roped in Courteney’s pal, jewellery designer Jennifer Meyer, to create the wedding rings.



“He loved the ones Jen designed for Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston’s wedding, and has asked her to do theirs,” the source said as they let slip details of the ring design. “Jen has made 18-carat gold twists that look a bit like snakes with very rough hewn edges – they come from a photo Johnny saw in an old Irish folklore book about a groom who walked across the ocean for his bride.



“After years of delays, Johnny wants to show Court how serious he is by presenting the wedding rings and telling her about his wedding planning next month.”

