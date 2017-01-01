NEWS Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx spotted in Paris Film-News.co.uk Newsdesk Share with :







Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have been spotted on a romantic break in Paris.



The two have been romantically linked since 2013, but neither have ever confirmed the speculation.



Now, Katie and Jamie have been spotted in Paris, while the actress's ex-husband Tom Cruise films the sixth instalment of the Mission: Impossible series in the French capital.



The 38-year-old arrived in Paris on Sunday (07May17), according to People.com, and met up with Jamie at a Parisian hotel. The 49-year-old actor has just wrapped on his new Robin Hood movie, and the couple attended a farewell dinner for the cast on Tuesday (09May17).



Katie kept a low-profile while on the trip, but was spotted at the San Francisco book store in St. Germain, and went to Luc Besson’s studio Cité du Cinemas, where Foxx was filming, according to a source.



After their low-key getaway in Paris, the couple left on Thursday (11May17).



The couple were also spotted last month (Apr17) enjoying a meal out together at a restaurant in New York City’s East Village. Katie was seen wearing a leather jacket and glasses as she sat opposite her dining companion, whose identity is hard to make out apart from a white fedora hat in a photo released by Fameolous.



Fans later pointed out that the Ray actor had shared a shot of himself wearing the same white hat on his Instagram page earlier in the day.



Jamie stars as Little John in the Leonardo DiCaprio-produced movie Robin Hood, alongside Jamie Dornan, Ben Mendelsohn and Taron Egerton. The gritty retelling of the English folklore legend is due in cinemas in March, 2018.

