Drew Barrymore loves dishing out relationship advice

Drew Barrymore feels qualified to give relationship advice as she's learnt so much from her divorce.



The Charlie’s Angels actress was married to art consultant Will Kopelman for just over four years, with the couple welcoming daughters Olive, four, and three-year-old Frankie, before they split last July (16).



But Drew, 42, hasn’t let her breakup affect her own outlook on love, and she now feels more confident listening to others having been through her own ups and downs.



“Although my own fairy tales didn’t necessarily work out, I’m like, ‘Goddammit, don’t take my divorce as any measure of how much I’ve learnt about women and men and relationships,’” she told Britain’s Glamour magazine. “I feel so equipped to always help my friends or for what I will encounter in the future, as I’ve learnt so many amazing lessons. I feel like I’m a great person to speak to about relationships, because I’ve learnt from really amazing people who tell you the truth and are incredibly smart and also loving.”



Drew also noted that people may need to realise that a soulmate isn't always a life partner. In fact, the star counts her best friend and producing partner, Nancy Juvonen, as her soul sister.



She further urged readers to accept their own appearance, and explained that she is trying to set a good example for her daughters with regards to body image by being careful when reacting to seeing herself in the mirror.



“I never scrutinise myself in front of them. I’ve always been on a mission to embrace what I was born with and it’s been a great buffer against certain pitfalls that we can fall into,” she explained. “We can get down when we think we’re not a certain thing, but it’s like, ‘F**k that. Be you. What’s your best you?’ Do whatever you need to feel good in your own skin and the way you look, your body, your shape, your size.”

