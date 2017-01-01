NEWS Carolina Herrera's nephew murdered by kidnappers Film-News.co.uk Newsdesk Share with :







The nephew of fashion designer Carolina Herrera has been murdered.



The body of Reinaldo Jose Herrera, 34, was found on Thursday (11May17) in a truck outside of Caracas in Venezuela, along with that of his business partner, 31-year-old Fabrizio Mendoza, multiple outlets have reported.



According to Venezuelan media, the men were abducted by a group while eating at a restaurant, and a ransom was demanded and paid. However, Herrera and Mendoza were still killed.



Mendoza was reportedly taken to his home and forced to turn over all of his cash and valuables, and the two men were found bound with point-blank gunshot wounds to their heads.



Carolina is a Venezuelan-born designer, who is known for dressing various First Ladies throughout the years, including Jackie Onassis, Laura Bush, Michelle Obama and Melania Trump.



The 78-year-old designer posted a statement on Instagram on Saturday (13May17), blasting the Venezuelan government.



"The family and I appreciate your kindness. Our only hope is that the tragic assassination of our young nephew, Reinaldo and his colleague, Fabrizio will serve to mitigate the terrible carnage and murders that are committed against our youth in Venezuela," she wrote alongside a photo of her with her nephew.



"The Electoral Results must be respected. The Communist Dictatorship must go," she added.



A spokeswoman for the designer said on Saturday: "Carolina and Reinaldo Herrera (her husband), and their family are deeply devastated by this tragedy. They are not available for further comment. The family requests privacy as they grieve.”



Carolina is due to receive the 2017 Designer of Excellence Award in Chicago on Monday (15May17), but the president of Herrera's company will accept the award on her behalf, according to TMZ.com.



The country is in a state of chaos after Venezuela’s Socialist president Nicolas Maduro suspended the country’s constitution, declared a state of emergency and delayed elections.

