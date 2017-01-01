John Cena budgeting for fiancee's dream wedding

Wrestler-turned-movie star John Cena is letting his bride-to-be make all the big decisions about their wedding day, because he wants the whole nuptials to be a dream come true for her.

The Trainwreck star stunned the wrestling world when he asked fellow fighter Nikki Bella to be his bride in the ring at WWE's Wrestlemania 33 event in Florida on 2 April (17), and the couple's wedding plans are already taking off

"Right now, I’m kinda overseeing the budget," John tells Extra. "As Nicole gets everything going, I’ll become more involved, 'cause I want her to make the big choices, I want her to have it where she wants to have it, I want her to create the guest list the way she wants to create it, if she wants go with a certain theme...

"I’m proactive in wanting to be involved and making it a great day for everybody and certainly the most memorable day of her life. I don’t want to take any moments away from her, but I’m also excited so I want to be included as well."

There was some big news for John and his fiancee in the week (beg08May17) - they became an uncle and aunt when Nikki's sister Brie gave birth to a little girl with her husband, Daniel Bryan.

Bella and Bryan, who are also WWE stars, welcomed daughter Birdie Joe Danielson on Tuesday (09May17) night.

"There is no better feeling in the world than meeting your daughter," Brie, 33, told E! News in a statement on Wednesday (10May17). "I can't even express the overwhelming joy and love that Bryan and I are feeling. Now we know what parents mean about the love you feel when you first meet your child. Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers on the safety of Birdie coming into this world."