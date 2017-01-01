Mary Elizabeth Winstead splits from husband of seven years

Live Free or Die Hard star Mary Elizabeth Winstead has split from her husband.

The actress, who can currently be seen in the new Fargo TV series in America, announced the news she and writer/director Riley Stearns had separated after almost seven years in a heartfelt message posted to her Instagram account on Saturday (13May17).

"Sitting here with my best friend who I love with all my heart," the 32-year-old captioned a selfie of herself kissing Stearns on the cheek. "We have spent our lives together and it has been full of joy and warmth every day.

"We’ve decided to move on from our marriage, but we will stay best friends and collaborators for all our days. We are still ride or die, just in a different way now. I love you always, Riley."

Stearns, 30, shared the same photograph and added: "We just took this photo together. I met Mary 15 years ago and we’ve been the most important people in each other’s lives ever since. Those lives have been full of every emotion imaginable and we’ve embraced it all.

"Life is unpredictable though. While we will still be in each other’s lives we will no longer be living those lives together. We still love each other very much but we're different people with different paths and different futures. I can’t wait to see where we both end up. I'll always love you, Mary."

The couple met on a cruise and wed in Austin, Texas, in October, 2010.