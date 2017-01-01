Naomi Watts opens up about Liev Schreiber split

Naomi Watts has opened up about her unexpected split with long-term partner Liev Schreiber.

The former couple, who share sons Sasha, nine, and Samuel, eight, announced they had broken up in September (16) after 11 years together, and have remained on friendly terms ever since.

In a new interview with Vogue Australia, the 48-year-old King Kong star heaped praise on her ex, and the father of her children, and explained how they were still friends.

"He's a fantastic dad, a wonderful, wonderful man, and we still want the absolute best for each other," she told the magazine.

The duo are based in New York and both publicly support each other, with Naomi even taking to Instagram to promote Liev's new boxing biopic Chuck.

Despite the split, the Australian star confirmed she was still single. "I mean, I'm single, I'm co-parenting. I'm doing OK," she said.

However, she did hint at lingering problems between her and Liev, and insisted they were still trying to do their best for their two sons. "There are good days and bad days and Liev and I are on great terms and we're trying to do our absolute best for the sake of the children and we hope to keep moving forward in that way," Naomi explained.

She previously spoke to U.K. newspaper the Daily Telegraph about her break-up, and said she was doing well. "I feel I'm in a good place in my life and I want to make sure my kids are healthy, my kids are happy and things are going to go well. Those are my hopes for me and for all of us,' she said.