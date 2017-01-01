Gwyneth Paltrow shares touching message for daughter Apple as she turns 13

Gwyneth Paltrow shared a touching message for daughter Apple as she turned 13 on Sunday (14May17).

The Oscar-winning actress is mother to Apple and 11-year-old son Moses with ex-husband Chris Martin. And as she marked her daughter entering her teenage years, Gwyneth delighted fans with a sweet post on Instagram celebrating her baby girl's big day.

Alongside a close-up picture of Apple, Gwyneth wrote: "Happy 13th birthday, you gorgeous human. You light up every room, my heart, the world. You. Are. Everything. I love you, schnapps."

To mark the occasion, Gwyneth and Chris reunited to take the birthday girl and her brother to the Museum of Ice Cream in Los Angeles.

The museum, a favourite among celebrities also including Kim Kardashian, gives ticket holders two free ice cream samples on entrance and also has a sprinkle pool inside.

Sharing a picture of her family standing outside the museum on Instagram, Gwyneth wrote: "Best Apple's birthday/Mother's Day EVER at the @museumoficecream. SO FUN."

Sunday was a double celebration for the family as it was also Mother's Day in America. And despite it being her birthday, Apple made sure to mark the occasion for her mother, with a sweet Post-it note on her cup of morning coffee which read: "You mean a Latte to me, Apple".

Gwyneth also paid tribute to her own mother, actress Blythe Danner, by sharing a throwback picture of the screen star as a young woman, writing: "Happy Mother's Day to this amazing beauty and all moms everywhere."

Despite Gwyneth and Chris famously announcing their "conscious uncoupling" in March, 2014, after more than a decade of marriage, they remain close friends.

"He's at my house every single day," she previously told InStyle magazine. "We have our own lives but we still have our family life."