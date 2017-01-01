NEWS Scream Queens cancelled by Fox Film-News.co.uk Newsdesk Share with :







Scream Queens has been cancelled after two seasons.



Season two of the show, created by Glee favourites Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan, came to an end in December (16), and fans were desperate to know if a third series would be commissioned.



Fox network chairs Dana Walden and Gary Newman broke the news on Monday (15May17) that they had decided not to renew the show for a third instalment.



"It feels as if it was a complete series," Gary told reporters during a conference call, according to Variety. "We have no plans to go back and tell more stories there. We won't be seeing Scream Queens this season."



Fans knew the writing was on the wall for the show in January when Fox bosses stated they were still considering whether to give season three the green light.



Scream Queens boasted an all-star cast, including Emma Roberts, Jamie Lee Curtis and Glee star Lea Michele, though it was reported in February that Lea had been released from her Fox contract to star in a comedy pilot for rival channel ABC.

Abigail Breslin, Billie Lourd and Keke Palmer also featured on the series.



Fans have taken to Twitter to share their disappointment at the news, with show star Jamie posting a message of thanks to the show's loyal followers.



"2 the fans & friends in front of & behind the mask I thank u 4 a fun & funny run. It was me all along after all! @ScreamQueens," she teased.

