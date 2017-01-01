Dwayne Johnson: 'I drop Sexiest Man Alive title everywhere I go!'

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has joked he drops his title of Sexiest Man Alive into conversations at every possible opportunity.

The 44-year-old actor, who can soon be seen sharing the screen with Zac Efron in the big screen adaptation of Baywatch, received the honour from America's People magazine last year (16).

He has followed in the footsteps of stars including Brad Pitt, Chris Hemsworth and Matthew McConaughey in the position, and told the outlet he's never shy about telling people about the gig.

"I drop that card everywhere I go, everywhere I go. I’m getting ready to go into negotiations for anything, any big project, business affairs and attorneys get involved, but I’m like, ‘Okay, here’s the thing, I’m the Sexiest Man Alive, make the deal'," he laughed during a chat with People.co.uk.

"No one can really compare. I will be forever that. I have it tattooed!"

When it comes to his successor though, Dwayne has an idea of who could potentially take the title from him - former High School Musical star turned heartthrob Zac.

"Do I get a vote? Then yes, absolutely I could see that," he continued of the possibility of Zac being 2017's Sexiest Man Alive. "I could see one out of five happening, I can’t divulge that right now, but he’s in the top five."

Both Dwayne and Zac showcase their ripped physiques in Baywatch, spending the majority of their screen time wearing just swimming shorts. And while former wrestler Dwayne is known for his buff body, he was thoroughly impressed with just how much work Zac put in in order to stack up to his co-star.

"In the case of Baywatch, Zac’s had to apply the diet and training strategy of an elite athlete, but he’s also had the ‘added bonus’ of needing to maintain that look for months while we’re shooting," Dwayne previously told Men's Fitness magazine. "Zac committed to be the best version of himself possible and did it. He came in looking like a f**king animal."