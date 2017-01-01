Kim Cattrall won't play 'grotesque' older women on screen

Kim Cattrall refuses to be cast as an ugly old woman in any of her projects.

The 60-year-old actress, best known for playing sexy Samantha Jones in Sex and the City, told BBC daytime TV host Victoria Derbyshire that she is determined not to be pushed by ageist studio bosses into playing extremely elderly characters.

"I'm not ready to play someone who is grotesque," she said. "Either from being thought of as a very, very, older woman, at 60 - 61 this year, which I'm not, and I don't feel that way."

Kim says that in order to combat ageism she's become a producer as well as an actress.

"That's why I don't depend on Hollywood for jobs anymore," she continued. "That's why I became an executive producer."

Her most notable success as an executive producer is on Sensitive Skin, a Canadian adaptation of Joanna Lumley’s 2005 black comedy series.

The show earned Kim an International Emmy nomination for best comedy in 2015, but was cancelled by bosses at HBO Canada earlier this month (May17).

Despite the setback, Kim says she does not feel under pressure to conform to Hollywood beauty standards for the sake of her work.

"I don't feel that pressure," she shrugged. "If I want to look a certain way that's for my satisfaction. I don't do it because of my work I do it because that makes me feel good."

And a new Sex and the City movie may be on the horizon, after Kim’s co-star Sarah Jessica Parker recently told Marie Claire that plans for a third movie based on the hit TV series were in "the warming drawer".