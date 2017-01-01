Bill Cosby: 'My sexual assault scandal is race-related'

Some of Bill Cosby's sexual assault accusers are attacking him because of the colour of his skin, according to the embattled comedian.

In a new satellite radio interview, the funnyman addressed remarks his daughter Evin made recently about the 50-plus women who have stacked up assault allegations against her dad in the last few years.

Almost all of the accusers have no legal recourse as the incidents took place decades ago, and the statute of limitations has expired.

Speaking to radio host Michael Smerconish, he agreed with Evin that racism "could" have played a role in the career-ending scandal.

The 79-year-old The Cosby Show star said, "There are certain things that I look at, and I apply to the situation, and there are so many tentacles. So many different... nefarious is a great word. And I just truly believe that some of it may very well be that (racially charged)."

Smerconish didn't hesitate to point out that both black and white women were among Cosby's accusers, prompting his guest to respond, "When you look at the power structure, and when you look at individuals, there are some people who can very well be motivated by whether or not they're going to work or whether or not they might be able to get back at someone.

"So if it's in terms of whatever the choice is, I think that you can also examine individuals and situations and they will come out differently..."

Cosby is preparing for an upcoming June (17) criminal trial to fight accusations of felony indecent assault, amid allegations he drugged and sexually assaulted former Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his Pennsylvania home in 2004.

Cosby, who was not charged with any criminal counts at the time, claimed the sex was consensual, although he settled a civil suit with Constand out of court in 2006.

The criminal case was reopened in 2015, after his previously-sealed testimony from the civil proceedings was made public. In the deposition, Cosby confessed to obtaining Quaaludes to hand out to females he wanted to have sex with, although he insisted he no longer had them when he is alleged to have attacked Constand.