Normani Kordei accepts bull-riding cowboy's date offer

Fifth Harmony singer Normani Kordei has agreed to go on a date with cowboy Bonner Bolton after he asked her out on TV.

The professional bull rider was one of the singer's fellow contestants on this season of U.S. show Dancing with the Stars until he was eliminated from the competition on 8 May (17), and it seems the 29-year-old fell hard for Normani.

Speaking to news show Entertainment Tonight three days after he was booted off the series, Bonner revealed he is absolutely smitten with 20-year-old Normani.

"You know what? I love that girl," he smiled. "She is just so beautiful inside and out. When she walks in the room, the whole room lights up."

Bonner then asked point-blank: "Normani, will you go on a date with me?"

"We'll see what she says," he added after the sweet request. "Hopefully she's watching. Normani, it would be an honour to go on a date with you, ma'am."

Fortunately for the rodeo professional turned model, Normani heard all about his offer, and it appears she has a soft spot for him.

"Yes! I will go out with you!" she exclaimed to Entertainment Tonight on Monday (15May17). "I'll definitely go out with you."

The Work From Home singer admitted in a separate interview it took her a few days to respond because she felt compelled to wait for the most perfect moment to accept his offer.

"I was waiting to look super cute so I could make a video back!" she told Us Weekly before adding Bolton "better" come support her at the Dancing with the Stars finale, a two-night event that airs in America next Monday and Tuesday (22-23May17). Normani will be competing for the title against fellow finalists Rashad Jennings and David Ross.