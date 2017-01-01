At the top of the UK box-office no one can hear you scream

Alien: Covenant – Sir Ridley Scott delivers a new entry in the Alien saga he first directed in 1979. When the crew of the spaceship Covenant touches down on what looks like paradise, they soon encounter its horrific population of xenomorphs. Michael Fassbender (in a dual role), Katherine Waterston and Billy Crudup star.Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan and Marvel’s entire star-studded crew of guardians blast back on to cinema screens in a second adventure, already in the top 10 releases of the last 12 months after just 3 weeks in cinemas. Also stars Kurt Russell.The Boss Baby – Alec Baldwin voices the title character in this hit animated comedy in which Boss Baby joins a family on a secret mission. Other star voices include Steve Buscemi, Lisa Kudrow and Tobey Maguire.Fast & Furious 8 – From Straight Outta Compton director, F. Gary Gray, this latest Fast spectacular has Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren joining the ace crew on locations in Cuba, New York and Iceland. Worldwide box-office is a mighty $1.1 billion after 5 weeks on release!A Dog’s Purpose – Family comedy directed by Lasse Hallstrom, in which a dog (voiced by Josh Gad) is reincarnated to live several lives with various owners, one of whom is played by Dennis Quaid.Beauty and the Beast – Emma Watson, Dan Stevens and a host of British stars are enchanting throughout this spectacular live-action version of the animated musical classic. Now 9 weeks in the top 10 for UK cinema’s highest-grossing musical of all time and the world’s top grossing film of 2017 to date.Miss Sloane – Jessica Chastain takes the title role in John Madden’s contemporary thriller set in Washington DC. When skilful lobbyist Elizabeth Sloane supports a bill imposing greater gun control, she finds powerful forces ranged against her and her family. Mark Strong and Sam Waterston also star.Sleepless – Jamie Foxx is a Las Vegas cop who becomes embroiled with a drugs-dealing crime family. This action-thriller also stars Michelle Monaghan and Scoot McNairy.Their Finest – Gemma Arterton, Bill Nighy and Sam Claflin star in Lone (An Education) Scherfig’s deliciously touching comedy set among British propaganda filmmakers in 1940. Keep calm – and enjoy it!More at launchingfilms.com, the website of Film Distributors’ Association.