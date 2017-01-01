Bella Thorne and Scott Disick get 'cosy' on date - report

Bella Thorne was reportedly seen getting "cosy" with reality TV star Scott Disick as they enjoyed a date on Monday night (15May17).

The 19-year-old Famous In Love star and father-of-three Scott, 33, headed out for a bite to eat at Los Angeles celebrity hotspot Catch, before moving onto The Peppermint Club where they hit the dancefloor, according to People.com.

“It was a real date,” a source told the outlet. "They were dancing together and getting cosy, but he was a total gentleman."

However, the insider, who revealed that Scott and Bella "run in the same circles and have met before", added that the pairing isn't likely to be a lengthy one.

"It was just a fun night out," the source commented. "This isn’t going to be some long-term relationship."

Scott clearly has something of a penchant for a younger woman, having recently been linked to 21-year-old British model Ella Ross.

The reality TV star's romantic outings come as his relationship troubles with on-off partner Kourtney Kardashian, the mother of his kids Mason, seven, Penelope, four and two-year-old Reign, played out on reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

After appearing to be keen to get things back on track with Kourtney, Scott discovered the 38-year-old was herself playing the field, leading to him sneaking a girl into his hotel room after a boozy bender during a trip to Dubai with Kim Kardashian.

Following that, a family trip to Costa Rica saw Scott demand to stay in a hotel separate from the rest of the group's vacation lodgings, with Kim later discovering he had flown out a girl called Chelsea to stay with him in the sun-drenched holiday spot.

Confronting Scott about the young woman staying in his hotel, the troubled star admitted he is a "f**ked up horrible sex addict", although he later denied it was true.

Meanwhile, Kourtney has recently been seeing 23-year-old model Younes Bendjima.