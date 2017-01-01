Matthew Morrison to become a first-time father

Glee actor Matthew Morrison is to become a father for the first time.

The 38-year-old star confirmed to People magazine that he and his wife Renee Puente were expecting a baby due this autumn (17).

"I'm so excited, and I just want to be the best father I possibly can be," he says, adding that he is "looking forward to everything" about becoming a dad.

A delighted Matthew gushed to the magazine, "The fact that it's half me and half the person that I love most in this world...I'm so excited to meet our child and to see what he or she looks like, and to see what features of my beautiful wife that he or she has."

Matthew and Renee, a model and actress, married in 2014 after three years of dating.

In December 2015 Matthew spoke about his desire to start a family, though admitted at the time he’d decided to wait a while after being run ragged by his niece.

"We actually were gonna start kind of soon, but then we had our five-year-old niece stay with us for a week and we were like, 'Ah, I think we're gonna push it back just a little bit!'" he laughed on U.S. breakfast show Today not long after celebrating his one-year wedding anniversary.