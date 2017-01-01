Alan Thicke's widow slams Robin Thicke and his brother for 'public smear' campaign

Alan Thicke's widow has accused her stepsons of bullying her and intentionally "stirring up the tabloid media" with their new lawsuit over the late actor's estate.

Singer Robin Thicke and his younger brother Brennan filed court documents this week (beg15May17), claiming their stepmother Tanya Callau-Thicke threatened to go public with family secrets if she didn't get a larger piece of her husband's fortune.

However, Tanya is refuting these allegations and has hit back at the siblings, asserting she is being unfairly targeted in a phony legal bid.

"Tanya Thicke has never threatened to take private family matters public and she never has," her attorney Adam Streisand told the New York Post's Page Six on Wednesday (17May17). "It is clear that Alan's sons have chosen this distasteful public smear tactic to bully Tanya, by stirring up the tabloid media, filing a bogus lawsuit, and refusing family mediation.

"Tanya is still grieving the death of her beloved husband and out of respect for Alan's memory intends to handle his sons' false statements privately."

The brothers' attorney Alex Weingarten is standing firm on their version of events - the lawyer contends Tanya has been unreasonable about estate affairs since Alan died in December (16).

"The co-trustees (I represent) did everything they could to settle this out of court," Weingarten stated. "I cannot speak for Ms. Callau and what she wanted, all I can say is that we did everything we could to settle this out of court but that it takes two to tango."

Tanya was married to Alan for 11 years before he suddenly passed away from a heart attack.

The late Growing Pains actor left Callau a sizable amount of assets in his will, including 25 per cent of his personal effects, a $500,000 (£386,000) life insurance policy, and permission to live at his Carpinteria ranch in California if she agreed to maintain the property.

Alan's three children were given equal shares of his ranch, 75 per cent of his personal effects and 60 per cent of his remaining estate.