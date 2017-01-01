NEWS Felicity Jones engaged Film-News.co.uk Newsdesk Share with :







Oscar nominee Felicity Jones is reportedly engaged to her longtime boyfriend.



The Rogue One: A Star Wars Story actress has been dating director Charles Guard for two years and he recently popped the question, according to Us Weekly.



Felicity, 33, has always tried to keep her personal life out of the spotlight, and chose to go solo to attend New York City's prestigious Met Gala earlier this month (May17).



Representatives for the star have yet to comment on the rumoured engagement.



She was previously in a relationship with her college sweetheart, sculptor Ed Fornieles, who she met at Oxford University and dated for 10 years until their split in 2013.



While Felicity has not publicly addressed her romance with Charles, she has openly admitted to being a hopeless romantic.



"I am definitely romantic and I love romantic stories - that's why I keep making romantic movies," the then-single star told The Telegraph in December, 2014 as she promoted The Theory of Everything. "It's funny how seeing a love story never gets boring because it's the dream, isn't it? It's the dream to have a true connection with another human being."



More recently, the actress also shared her thoughts on how future motherhood may affect her Hollywood career.



"Fortunately, I feel like we're in a new era, where it is empowering rather than limiting to have children," she explained to Harper's Bazaar magazine. "From what I can see from friends and relatives, women get stronger and more decisive from having children, they don't waste their time doing things they don't want to."



If the engagement news is true, it will be Felicity's first marriage.

