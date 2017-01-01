Val Kilmer’s Christian faith helped him through cancer battle

Val Kilmer credits his devotion to Christian Science for helping him recover from cancer.

The actor first admitted he was battling oral cancer last month (Apr17) and on Tuesday (16May17), during a question and answer session via the website Reddit, he revealed his faith in Christianity was helping him conquer the illness.

“I am very grateful for all the prayers and good thoughts from around the world,” he wrote to one Reddit user who asked about his recovery.

The 57-year-old also noted he is a Christian Scientist who has relied on the power of prayer to heal.

“People that know I am a Christian Scientist make the assumption that I have somehow endangered myself,” he wrote. “But many many people have been healed by prayer throughout recorded history. And many many people have died by whatever was modern medicine.”

Reports of Kilmer’s ill health emerged in October (16) after Michael Douglas told reporters his former co-star was fighting oral cancer, which he fought and beat in 2013.

"Val is dealing with exactly what I had and things don't look too good for him," Douglas said. "My prayers are with him. That's why you haven't heard too much from Val lately."

Kilmer later acknowledged the news was true during a Reddit Ask Me Anything interview in April, stating, “I did have a healing of cancer.”

During Tuesday's (16May17) Reddit interview, the star shared his experience of meeting the man who invented the defibrillator, a hospital device used to help a patient’s heart beat normally after cardiac arrest.

"I asked him what was the most important thing for a doctor to do when a patient fears for their life," Kilmer shared. "He started to weep without his voice wavering and he leaned into me and said, 'Fluff their pillow. That's what I tell all the interns. LOVE. Love heals. More than any other skills, I urge them to LOVE the life they are entrusted to save'."

Kilmer also cited prayer as a key factor in his recovery when he was hospitalised in 2015 for a possible tumour.

“It was an unspeakable sense of universal support while I was briefly in the hospital," he wrote. "Even 2 of my doctors mentioned praying with me, for me.”

Though he openly discusses his religious views, he admits criticism has prompted him to occasionally keep his beliefs to himself.

“Sometimes people are surprisingly mean about this sort of talk,” he explained. “Maybe they mix it up in their minds with extremists. People screaming with signs in front of Planned Parenthood or something. That's not my sense of Christianity.”