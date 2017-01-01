Robin Wright: 'I'm not getting the same money as Kevin Spacey'

Robin Wright has discovered she is still not getting the same pay as her House of Cards co-star Kevin Spacey.

The actress and director plays First Lady Claire Underwood in the Netflix political drama opposite Spacey who plays her husband, President Francis Underwood. Last May (16) she revealed that during her contract negotiations she had threatened to go public if TV bosses didn't pay her the same salary as her male co-star.

According to reports, Robin was paid $5.5 million (£4 million) for the third season of the show, while Kevin got $9 million (£6 million). However, her character had a bigger role in the fourth season, for which she is believed to have received the pay increase.

However, in an interview with Porter magazine the 51-year-old tells interviewer Shirley Manson of band Garbage that she has learned that despite challenging the show producers and being reassured that her new contract is equal to Kevin’s, a discrepancy still exists.

“I was told that I was getting equal pay and I believed them, and I found out recently that it’s not true... so that’s something to investigate," she told Shirley. "Claire and Francis are equivalent as far as their power, their union and the plot."

Robin added that she loves working with co-star Kevin who makes her “giggle all day long” despite the fact that he earns more money than her for working on the same show.

"I may not have as many scenes or words as Francis, but Claire doesn’t need to verbalise as much," she sighed. "Francis is an orator, a poet, a demonstrator. Claire is an (ego) that sits in the back and directs him, but they are partners on the same plane.”

Despite her pay battle, the actress, who will soon be seen in the Wonder Woman movie, is enjoying her unexpected career revival which she attributes in part to getting bolder with age.

“It’s an incredible feeling. I didn’t foresee this happening and it’s not self-congratulatory at all; it’s literally, I’ve arrived at a different juncture," the mother-of-two smiled.