Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox considering expanding family

Megan Fox and her husband Brian Austin Green are contemplating having a fourth child.

The stars already have their hands full as parents to three young boys, while Brian also has teenage son Kassius from a previous relationship, but despite their busy family lives, the couple would love to try and add a daughter into the mix.

Brian suggests they had been hoping for a girl when they conceived their youngest kid, nine-month-old Journey, only for Megan to give birth to another male, a brother for Noah, four, and Bodhi, three.

"That was the plan (to have a daughter) and I have four boys," he smiled. "So it's not working for me!"

Even so, the former Beverly Hills, 90210 actor reveals he and Megan have been thinking about giving it one more go.

"I don't know, we've talked about it," he shared. "I'll leave it at that."

Little Journey's arrival appears to have helped the couple get its marriage firmly back on track after splitting in August, 2015, when Megan filed for divorce, only to stun fans in April, 2016 when she debuted a baby bump at a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows event in Las Vegas.

Brian, 43, admits he and his wife of seven years are both committed to making their relationship work but they've had their ups and downs, according to People.com.

"I don't know what the secret is (to a lasting marriage)," he said. "Just stick it out. Like fighting and making up, believing in each other."

"I've dated people before and you kind of get to that point where you go, 'You know what? I don't feel the same way,' and I've never reached that with her," he continued. "I mean we fight, we disagree on things. But I don't want to go anywhere and she doesn't, you know? So we stick it out."

And Brian is full of praise for Megan, who he began dating in 2004: "I think what makes her great is she says what she means, she's not afraid of anyone, she's opinionated and bada**," he shared. "She sticks to what she thinks."