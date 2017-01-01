Obsessed Kylie Jenner fan admits to murder

The crazed man who was arrested for attempting to get into Kylie Jenner's home has confessed to committing murder.

Marvin Magallanes was sentenced to 10 days in prison after he was convicted of vandalism for allegedly crashing into the security barrier of gated community, The Oaks of Calabasas, in California, where Kylie used to live near her half-siblings Khloe and Rob Kardashian.

But it appears the 25-year-old committed an even more sinister crime, with TMZ reporting on Thursday (18May17) the man turned himself into the Anaheim Police Department in Orange County, California confessing to murder. According to the outlet, Magallanes admitted to taking the life of a 49-year-old homeless man in January (17). Forensic data has also linked him to a separate murder of another homeless man, who was killed in October (16), weeks after Marvin was released from behind bars.

Magallanes is currently locked up again after he was taken into custody and charged with two counts of murder with special circumstances.

The obsessed fan attempted to invade Kylie's property multiple times before his arrest last summer (16). Magallanes pulled the gate-ramming act twice within the span of two weeks last June (16), just six months after he was thrown in a psychiatric ward for attempting to crash the beauty's pad in December, 2015.

News of Magallanes' murder confession is the latest in a string of disturbing events impacting the Kardashian clan. Kylie's older sister Kim Kardashian was bound, gagged and brutally robbed in Paris, France last October (16), and the teenager's model sibling Kendall Jenner was robbed of $200,000 (£155,000) worth of jewellery in March (17) after burglars swooped during a party at her Los Angeles home.