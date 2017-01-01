Liev Schreiber takes Gerard Butler's ex on a coffee date

Liev Schreiber appears to be moving on from his split from Naomi Watts, taking Gerard Butler's ex-girlfriend Morgan Brown for coffee on Wednesday (17May17).

The actor and Naomi, who share sons Sasha, nine, and Samuel, eight, announced they had broken up in September (16) after 11 years together, and have remained on friendly terms ever since.

But it seems Liev is ready to put himself back on the market, as he was seen putting on a cosy display with interior designer Morgan in Los Angeles.

According to People.com, Liev and Morgan were in high spirits on their outing, and walked with their arms around each other as they left the cafe.

“They had a coffee date at Alfred on Melrose Place,” a source told the outlet. “It was definitely romantic. They were laughing and walking with their arms around each other. They looked very happy.”

Despite what appears to be the beginning of a new romance, Liev previously stated that he and Naomi will remain close. Regardless of the developments in their personal lives, the pair will always put their children first.

"We’re parents together so we’ll be together for the rest of our lives no matter what and we’re very close,” he previously said of his marriage breakdown. “Hopefully, that never changes and I don’t think it will.”

Naomi concurred in a recent interview with Vogue Australia, telling the magazine: "He's a fantastic dad, a wonderful, wonderful man, and we still want the absolute best for each other.

"Liev and I are on great terms and we're trying to do our absolute best for the sake of the children and we hope to keep moving forward in that way,"

Morgan has been single since splitting from Gerard last November after dating on and off for two years.