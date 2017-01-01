Lena Dunham scraps Lenny tour due to ongoing health issues

Actress Lena Dunham has cancelled plans for her Lenny Letter tour this summer (17) as she continues to struggle with the pain of endometriosis.

The Girls creator and star had been preparing to hit the road for the Lenny: America IRL Tour with Jenni Konner, the co-founder of her popular online newsletter, starting on 31 May (17) in St. Louis, Missouri.

The gigs were due to feature music from Waxahatchee singer Katie Crutchfield, as well as comedy and spoken word performances, but on Friday (19May17), Lena revealed she was unable to press on with the gigs due to ongoing health issues.

In a lengthy note posted on Facebook, the actress admits she had been "so excited" for the shows, but had no choice but to put her health and recovery first.

"My body, which I've worked through all kinds of pain for many years, just doesn't have what it takes to do this tour," she writes. "Lenny is about giving 100 percent of ourselves, 100 percent of the time, and I couldn't bear to limp through this. Not for you, our favorite people, and not for the women giving their time to join me on the road."

Lena goes on to reveal the joy she had previously felt after undergoing multiple surgeries to cure her of endometriosis, a disorder which occurs when tissue grows outside of the uterus, was shortlived, as doctors discovered she required further treatment after seeking emergency medical help following her appearance at New York's Met Gala on 1 May (17).

"To be perfectly honest, I'm in the greatest amount of physical pain that I have ever experienced," she continues. "After being told I was endometriosis-free after my last procedure, more disease was found in deeper spots that required immediate surgery and now physical therapy."

She adds, "My goals have to be simplified for this moment: to write and to heal."

Ticketholders will be given full refunds for the scrapped tour.