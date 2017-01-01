Naomi Watts: 'I don't want my kids to be child actors'

Naomi Watts is not keen for her sons to become child actors, insisting she encourages them to pursue their Hollywood dreams when they get older.

The King Kong star's sons, Sasha and Samuel, are into sports and creative writing, but they have also sparked an interest in acting after seeing their parents on set.

"They're both interested because they come to the set and see other kids on the set having the time of their lives and they want to skip school," she told Live! with Kelly and Ryan on Friday (19May17). "I try to tell them, 'No, they do both'.

"I discourage (them from acting), but only for now," she added. "I won't ever discourage anyone if that is their dream, but I say, 'Let's just wait a little bit'."

Sasha and Samuel are Naomi's sons with actor Liev Schreiber. The couple ended its relationship in 2016 after 11 years of dating. Naomi and Liev have remained close since their split and the actress recently heaped praise on her ex.

"He's a fantastic dad, a wonderful, wonderful man, and we still want the absolute best for each other," she told Vogue Australia earlier this month (May17).

"There are good days and bad days and Liev and I are on great terms and we're trying to do our absolute best for the sake of the children and we hope to keep moving forward in that way."

Liev also opened up about their co-parenting relationship, insisting they will always be close.

"We're parents together so we'll be together for the rest of our lives no matter what and we're very close," he told CBS This Morning in December (16). "Hopefully, that never changes and I don't think it will."