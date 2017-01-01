Gwyneth Paltrow pokes fun at herself in new contest video

Gwyneth Paltrow has spoofed her image as a smug self-help guru in a funny new video.

The Iron Man star and founder of lifestyle website goop had a little fun as she launched a meet and greet contest via charitable organisation Omaze, giving one lucky winner and a friend the chance to attend her In Goop Health event, a one-day wellness summit being held in Los Angeles on 10 June (17).

In the clip, Gwyneth jokes the winner and a guest will get to roll in special grass that costs $11,000 (£8,500) per square foot and is used "to landscape heaven", and will also get to enjoy collagen martinis. The grass story is fake, but the collagen martinis are real.

The Oscar winner's progressive and often unusual views about wellness, including advocating vaginal steaming and using jade eggs in the vagina to improve pelvic floor muscle strength, have often caused her to be ridiculed online and in the media. But now she is flipping that criticism on its head, and having the last laugh, for a great cause.

Gwyneth struggles to keep a straight face in the video as she says: "You're probably thinking this is one of those crazy upscale events where we drink kale smoothies and get stung by bees on purpose. And you're right, it is."

The funny tone continues as she talks about the ritual of 'grounding' which she describes as, "getting in touch with the earth by making direct contact with the ground".

She adds, "I know what you're saying: 'Gwyneth, couldn't I just roll around in my own yard like a dog who's confused about wearing a sweater?' Sure! You could also roll around in this... 100 per cent organic turf collected by hand from the base of Mount Vesuvius."

The contest winner and a friend will receive In goop Health tickets worth $1,500 (£1,160) each, enjoy access to all of the event's attractions, and get to join a group lunch with Gwyneth herself.

Panellists are scheduled to include actresses Cameron Diaz and Lena Dunham, although it is unclear whether the Girls star will still appear following Friday's (19May17) cancellation of her own upcoming Lenny: America IRL Tour, due to start later this month (May17), owing to her continuing battle with endometriosis.

Proceeds from the goop event will benefit the GOOD+ foundation, founded by Gwyneth's friend Jessica Seinfeld to fight family poverty.