Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick celebrate 20 years of marriage

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick have sweetly celebrated 20 years of marriage.

The couple wed in a civil ceremony at the Angel Orensanz Synagogue in Manhattan, New York City, on 19 May, 1997, and the Sex and the City star shared a cute note dedicated to her husband on Friday (19May17).

"Monday May 19th, 1997,” she captioned a black-and-white snap of her and Broderick on their big day on Instagram. “It flew by Baby. Good golly I love you. XXX, Your wife."

The couple shares three kids together; James Wilkie, 14, and seven-year-old twin daughters, Marion and Tabitha.

Parker, 52, famously wore a black Morgane Le Fay dress for her wedding, and it's a decision she has lived to regret.

"I just was too embarrassed to spend any time looking for a wedding dress. There was a store that I liked that I knew, and I just went and got whatever they had hanging," she said on Watch What Happens Live last year.

"I'd wear a beautiful, proper wedding dress, like I should have worn that day."

Broderick, 55, opened up about his marriage in October, and said communicating and not going to bed angry are vital to a healthy relationship.

"Listen to her. You know, that helps. Give her a little present every now and then. Just be kind to her," he told Entertainment Tonight.

The notoriously private couple are tight-lipped about their enduring romance, and Parker believes privacy is the key to a successful marriage in the spotlight.

"Well, my secret is that I don't talk about it. I don't talk about my marriage," she told Australia's Daily Telegraph last year (16).

"I mean, I am quite fond of my husband!”