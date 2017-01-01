Meghan Markle reportedly joins Prince Harry for Pippa Middleton wedding reception

Meghan Markle skipped the wedding but reportedly partied with boyfriend Prince Harry at Pippa Middleton's reception on Saturday (20May17).

Several sources confirmed that Meghan was in attendance at the evening reception held in a specially constructed glass 'palace' in the garden of Michael and Carole Middleton's mansion in Bucklebury, England.

Speculation had been rife that Pippa would waive her rumoured 'no ring no bring' wedding rule for Meghan, meaning the bride-to-be had requested that guests bring only fiances or spouses. And while some couples did flout the rule - Pippa and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge's brother James brought girlfriend Donna Air and Princess Eugenie, daughter of Prince Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, brought longtime boyfriend Jack Brooksbank - Meghan was a no-show at the ceremony itself at St. Mark's Church in the nearby village of Englefield.

Royal observers speculated that the decision was taken by Harry and Meghan themselves that her appearance at the tiny country church might steal the show on Pippa's big day.

Prince Harry arrived at the church on foot, alongside his brother Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, while the future monarch's wife Catherine was attending to their children, George, three, and Charlotte, two, who were a page boy and flower girl respectively at the wedding.

Since there were several hours to kill between the wedding ceremony itself and the evening reception, there was plenty of time for Prince Harry to make the short drive back to London to retrieve his girlfriend.

It's not the first time the couple has celebrated a wedding together - in March (17) they were both in Jamaica for the nuptials of one of Harry's closest friends, Tom Inskip - but it is the first event the couple has attended in the company of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Insiders are already predicting an engagement announcement for Prince Harry and Meghan this year (17).