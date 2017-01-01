Keith Urban has 'no idea' if he'll return to American Idol

Keith Urban has no idea if he'll return as a judge on the rebooted American Idol.

The country singer featured on the panel of the singing competition since 2012, after replacing Aerosmith rocker Steven Tyler on the Fox show. He was joined by Jennifer Lopez and Harry Connick Jr. for the 13th season of the show, and returned to judge the final season before it was axed last year (16).

Now, ABC has bought the rights to American Idol, and has lined up a star-studded judging panel for its return in 2018, including the recent addition of Katy Perry.

Keith was quizzed about his possible return to the show while on The Graham Norton Show on Friday (19May17), alongside his wife Nicole Kidman.

"It's great it's returning. I had such a good time," the Sweet Thing hitmaker said of American Idol. "I don't know and I have no idea who's coming back. I don't even know if I am coming back."

Former Idol stars Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson both ruled themselves out of joining the judging panel, choosing instead to sign for rival show The Voice on U.S. network NBC.

And music mogul Simon Cowell, who previously served as an original judge on the talent show alongside Randy Jackson and Paula Abdul, has also ruled himself out of returning to the rebooted singing competition.

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin is rumoured to be the next big signing for the reboot, while former Idol judge Mariah Carey has reportedly agreed a deal to appear on the U.K. version of The X Factor.

Ryan Seacrest, who hosted Idol for its entire 15-season run on Fox, has ruled himself out of returning after landing a new job as Kelly Ripa's permanent co-host on her morning Live! TV show.