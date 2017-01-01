Ruby Rose steps back after slamming Katy Perry

Ruby Rose slammed Katy Perry as a bully, but stepped back from making further vicious comments about the singer's new single.

Orange Is the New Black star Ruby blasted Katy after she released her latest song, Swish Swish, on Thursday (18May17). Fans speculated that the track, a collaboration with Nicki Minaj, was aimed at her pop enemy Taylor Swift due to lyrics including "don't you come for me, no, not today”.

Taylor’s pal Ruby immediately took to social media to criticise Katy's new single as well as the 32-year-old's recent chart offerings, including songs Chained to the Rhythm, which had a political message, and Bon Appetit, which didn't fare well in the charts.

"'Purposeful poop' to 'bomb a petit' to a sloppy mess of writing over the top of (DJ) Funkagenda..stop trying to make 'Wit..I mean 'fetch' happen," Ruby wrote. "I've always stood up for the people I love and against things I think are cheap or mean spirited. That's not new. You have to follow your (heart)."

After taking a few days to recover from her vicious outburst, Ruby took to Twitter on Saturday to half-heartedly apologise for criticising Katy, but not before slamming the singer as a bully.

"Being mean doesn’t suit me and leaves me feeling dirty. Truth is being mean leaves more leaks in your camp than the titanic and I get so triggered when I think bullies don’t get held accountable and it makes me think I should say something,” Ruby wrote. “But it’s (my) not place."

The 31-year-old actress added she has “always believed strongly that Karma exists and the truth always surfaces, however, I’m not god and I can’t decide when or how that is. Clearly comes from being bullied in school & wanting to stick up for the underdogs. However, I shouldn’t stoop because then the (message) is mixed.”

Taylor and Katy have reportedly been feuding for years, with Taylor's 2014 hit Bad Blood strongly rumoured to be about Katy.