Scott Disick's home broken into as he parties in Vegas - report

Scott Disick's home was reportedly broken into as he partied in Las Vegas on Sunday (21May17).

According to TMZ.com, someone broke into the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's home in the Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles via a rear door in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Officers responded at around 1am after reportedly being alerted by a silent burglar alarm which was activated by the break-in, and officers investigated the incident until around 3am, according to neighbours.

Upon arrival, police discovered the property empty, with Scott away in Sin City celebrating his upcoming 34th birthday, and were unsure about what, if anything, was stolen from the house.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that "it's apparent items were taken from Scott's home, but they're not sure what was stolen because they have not yet spoken with Scott. It appears the house was at least partially ransacked."

It also appears that the burglary attempt may have been deliberately scheduled for when Scott was away, as multiple pictures of the reality star partying inside 1 OAK nightclub in Vegas were shared before the house was broken into.

The break-in also comes almost a year to the day after Scott's home was burglarised when he was partying in Cannes, France back in 2016.

Police may also be investigating a serial burglary team, as Scott's is the latest celebrity house to be targeted. Other victims have included Emmy Rossum, Kendall Jenner, Jaime Pressly and A$AP Rocky.

Scott has yet to address the break-in on social media, with the latest picture on his Instagram of his journey to Vegas on private jet.

He was later pictured looking less than happy as he marked his birthday at the nightspot - possibly because his ex Kourtney Kardashian, mother of his three children, was photographed cuddling up to rumoured new boyfriend Younes Bendjima in Cannes.

The 38-year-old looked smitten with her 23-year-old toyboy as he wrapped his arms around her while they took in the sights in the French city.

Scott's attempts to woo Kourtney back, after checking himself into rehab for drug and alcohol addiction issues, have been documented on the reality show, but she insisted in a recent episode that she and Scott will "never" get back together.