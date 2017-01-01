Kris Jenner offers to carry daughter Kim Kardashian’s baby

Kris Jenner has offered her services as a surrogate mother to daughter Kim Kardashian.

The 61-year-old reality TV matriarch is certainly no stranger to being pregnant, as she is a mother to six children - Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Rob Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

And after Kim recently discovered that complications in her first two pregnancies meant she would not be able to fall pregnant with a third child herself, she was quick to ask Kris if she'd be willing to carry her baby after discovering her mother was a viable surrogate.

The surprising situation unfolded on Sunday night's (21May17) episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, when Kris received a letter from a lawyer representing a married couple who were interested in buying her eggs after struggling to conceive naturally themselves. The letter stated that the pair wanted to approach Kris with the unusual request because she has an "impressive track record in producing successful and outstanding offspring."

Kris, who is dating Corey Gamble, was flattered by the request, but daughter Kourtney struggled to understand why they would ask her mother.

"It's definitely a compliment that somebody wants to purchase your eggs, but she's 61," Kourtney mused. "I don't think she has any eggs. That is absolutely ridiculous."

After receiving the letter, Kris scheduled an appointment with her general practitioner Dr. Wong, to ask if it would be possible for her to donate an egg at the age she is. While she was told that wasn't possible, Dr. Wong told Kris she would be able to carry a baby as a surrogate if she so wished.

When Kris told her kids the news, Kim responded: "Do you want to carry mine?"

"If I really thought that I could carry it for you and it would be born OK, I would do it in two seconds, I really would," Kris replied.

However, Kim's sister Kourtney, herself a mother of three, jumped in to remind Kris that she had also offered to act as a surrogate for Kim and husband Kanye West.

"I already offered myself, so don't act like you're the only Mother Theresa in here!" Kourtney laughed.