Katy Perry banks $25 million for American Idol gig - report

Katy Perry will reportedly pocket $25 million (£19.2 million) for her new role as a judge on the revamped American Idol.

The pop superstar became the first famous face to sign on for the new panel last week (ends19May17), when bosses at U.S. network ABC confirmed rumours of her involvement during their 2017 Upfront Presentation in New York.

Now details about her contract have emerged, with sources telling TMZ.com Katy secured what could be the most lucrative contract an American Idol judge has ever been handed in the franchise's history, as producers rushed to secure a big name for its Upfront announcement.

"Katy had all the leverage," one insider said. "If ABC ended up announcing the show without a judge, they'd be screwed."

Sources claim Jennifer Lopez, who was among the returning panellists for the final run of the show on the Fox network last year (16), was earning $15 million (£11.5 million) a season, as was former host Ryan Seacrest, who is said to be in talks to return as presenter.

The news of Katy's new gig emerged days after Idol's first ever winner Kelly Clarkson shocked industry experts by pulling out of talks to return to the show as a judge, and instead signed on as a coach on rival show The Voice.

Former Idol finalist Chris Daughtry is now rumoured to be joining Perry on the new show when it returns to TV later this year (17), while series champ Carrie Underwood is also allegedly in negotiations to complete the panel.

Meanwhile, Keith Urban, who was a judge alongside J.Lo during the show's last run, has admitted he has no idea if he'll return: "I have no idea who's coming back," he said during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show in the U.K. "I don't even know if I am coming back."