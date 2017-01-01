Simon Cowell had 'no idea' of Mel B's marital strife

Simon Cowell was baffled by reports suggesting he had urged Mel B to leave her husband Stephen Belafonte, because he had absolutely "no idea" about their marital problems.

The former Spice Girls star, full name Melanie Brown, hit headlines in March (17) when she filed for divorce to end the couple's 10-year marriage, just weeks before she was due to return to work on reality show America's Got Talent.

Tabloid reports alleged Mel had turned to her longtime friend and fellow TV judge Simon for support before going public with her split from Belafonte, who she has accused of domestic abuse, but the music mogul insists he only learned about the divorce in the media.

"It came out in the press that I was advising her, she was with my lawyers - none of that was true, I had no idea," Simon told U.S. breakfast show Today.

However, he and Mel's fellow America's Got Talent panellists, supermodel Heidi Klum and comedian Howie Mandel, have all rallied around the singer as she juggles her messy personal life with her work commitments.

"All we were trying to do was support her, because she's our friend," Simon said.

Meanwhile, Simon took part in a round of the game Marry, S**g, Kill with interviewer Natalie Morales, during which he had to choose which of his co-judges on America's Got Talent he would choose to wed, sleep with, and murder.

The Brit admitted he would choose to make Mel his wife for the game, "only 'cause I know her better", and insisted he would have to kill Howie, "only because he never stops talking". He declined to name who he would have sex with.

In real life, the 57-year-old is happily dating girlfriend Lauren Silverman, the mother of his three-year-old son Eric.