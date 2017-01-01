Kevin Hart: 'I'll run for President against Dwayne Johnson'

Kevin Hart has added his joke candidacy to the 2020 U.S. elections, insisting he plans to run against pal Dwayne Johnson.

The action man addressed rumours he had presidential ambitions during his guest hosting gig on Saturday Night Live at the weekend (20May17), revealing he'll be running against U.S. leader Donald Trump with Tom Hanks as his proposed Vice President.

Hart has now joked about how upset he was to learn he wouldn't be his Central Intelligence co-star's running mate, stating he now plans to stand against Johnson.

"I'm mad about it," Hart tells E! News. "The world wanted to see that and he didn't go with me, so I'm not rooting for DJ. If Dwayne Johnson runs for President, I will be running for President the same year. And I can announce my VP right now, and it's somebody I love - it's my son!"

All laughing and joking aside, Hart believes the wrestler and movie star has got what it takes to become American leader.

'DJ's an amazing guy... At this point, man, anything can happen," the funnyman adds. "I wouldn't be shocked to see anything at this stage. All I can do is put positivity in the air, and I am the type of person who believes no matter what, we as people can get better, and I'm going to continue to say that.

"Sometimes you've got to take some steps backward to take a bunch forward, and we're going to get better. Keep that hope. Keep that faith. Things get better. I believe."

Dwayne recently revealed that a run for the presidency would be a "real possibility", adding, "A year ago, it started coming up more and more. There was a real sense of earnestness, which made me go home and think, 'Let me really rethink my answer and make sure I am giving an answer that is truthful and also respectful.'

"What has been so flattering over the past week - and really humbling and very eye-opening - is the amount of American people who actually want to see this happen," he added.