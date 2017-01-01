Netflix to distribute film inspired by viral photo of Rihanna and Lupita Nyong'o - report

Executives at Netflix have purchased the rights to an Ava DuVernay film starring Rihanna and Lupita Nyong’o.

Representatives for the streaming service reportedly nabbed the rights to the project during the Cannes Film Festival on Monday (22May17) after intense negotiations. According to Entertainment Weekly, several media platforms competed to distribute the project.

The concept for the film was born on Twitter in 2014 after a photo of Rihanna and Nyong’o sitting at a Miu Miu fashion show went viral. The pic shows the two sharply-dressed stars sporting striking yet contrasting looks - with the singer in sunglasses and a bright red lipstick and the Oscar-winning actress wearing eyeglasses and a buttoned-up sweater.

The snap prompted Twitter users to suggest that a film starring the two should be made - with several posting storyline suggestions and urging DuVernay to direct the project.

“Rihanna looks like she scams rich white men and lupita (sic) is the computer smart best friend that helps plan the scans,” wrote one user.

Last month (Apr17), the Selma filmmaker, Rihanna and Nyong’o each shared their excitement over a potential collaboration via the social media site.

“I'm down if you are @rihanna,” wrote Nyong’o, prompting the Umbrella hitmaker to respond, “I'm in Pit'z.”

“Lights set. Camera's up. Ready to call action for these #queens,” DuVernay added.

Issa Rae, who penned the U.S. series Insecure, was named by fans as a potential writer for the project. In response to the online chatter, Rae posted a video of a cat furiously typing on a laptop. Rae is said to be in talks to pen the film’s screenplay.

Netflix bosses have yet to comment on the deal.