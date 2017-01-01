Naomi Watts has 'good days and bad days' after Liev Schreiber split

Naomi Watts has "good days and bad days" following the end of her 11-year relationship with Liev Schreiber.

The 48-year-old actress and her former partner announced the end of their romance last year (16). While Liev appears to be moving on from his long-term love, after being seen recently enjoying a coffee date with Gerard Butler's ex Morgan Brown, Naomi told Vogue Australia magazine that she is still attempting to process the split.

"I mean, I'm single," Naomi told the publication. "I'm co-parenting. I'm doing OK. There are good days and bad days. Liev and I are on great terms and we're trying to do our absolute best for the sake of the children."

The former couple share sons Sasha, nine, and Samuel, eight, and both have spoken about putting their children first in the wake of their split.

There is one benefit to being single though - Naomi has been able to focus more on her career. She can next be seen in Netflix series Gypsy and said that moving forward she is attempting to only choose roles that challenge her as an actress.

"I'm here to tell the stories," she explained. "Not just to go to work and get paid by great actors and directors; it's more than that. It has to be stuff that you're connecting with, if it's bringing something back into your own life.

"If it's not growing me, then what's the point?"

Despite hordes of young stars snapping on her coattails, Naomi remains one of the most successful names in her industry. And she insists that as she gets older, she gets increasingly confident in her ability.

"Actresses don't like to be told that our time is up, so I think that as we hurtle towards the finish line we get that extra bit of speed," she smiled. "I feel it among my peers, not just actors but all types of people in different careers. I've got a lot of female friends and we're all talking about: 'What can we do now? What has led us here? What haven't we done? What else do we want to do?'"