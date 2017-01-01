King Arthur crowned UK box-office champ

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword – Guy Ritchie’s stylish take on the classic legend, in which Charlie Hunnam plays Arthur as a streetwise leader robbed of his birthright. Jude Law, Eric Bana and Djimon Hounsou are among the cast.Alien: Covenant – Sir Ridley Scott delivers a new entry in the Alien saga he first directed in 1979. When the crew of the spaceship Covenant touches down on what looks like paradise, they soon encounter its horrific population of xenomorphs. Michael Fassbender (in a dual role), Katherine Waterston and Billy Crudup star.Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan and Marvel’s entire star-studded crew of guardians blast back on to cinema screens in a second adventure, already in the top 10 releases of the last 12 months after just 1 month in cinemas. Also stars Kurt Russell.Snatched – Great new comedy starring Goldie Hawn and Amy Schumer as mother and daughter who go on holiday together and get to work through their ‘baggage’ when they’re kidnapped in a jungle paradise!The Boss Baby – Alec Baldwin voices the title character in this animated comedy in which Boss Baby joins a family on a secret mission. Other star voices include Steve Buscemi, Lisa Kudrow and Tobey Maguire.A Dog’s Purpose – Family comedy directed by Lasse Hallstrom, in which a dog (voiced by Josh Gad) is reincarnated to live several lives with various owners, one of whom is played by Dennis Quaid.Fast & Furious 8 – From Straight Outta Compton director, F. Gary Gray, this latest Fast spectacular has Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren joining the ace crew on locations in Cuba, New York and Iceland. Worldwide box-office is a mighty $1.2 billion after 6 weeks on release!Beauty and the Beast – Emma Watson, Dan Stevens and a host of British stars are enchanting throughout this spectacular live-action version of the animated musical classic. Now 10 weeks in the top 10 for UK cinema’s highest-grossing musical of all time and the top grossing film of 2017 to date.Colossal – Smart comedy starring Anne Hathaway as an American somehow connected to events in South Korea where a giant monster is rampaging through Seoul! Also stars Jason Sudeikis and Dan Stevens.Half Girlfriend – Young adult romance from Bollywood, starring Shradda Kapoor who is not sure she’s in love with her boyfriend (Arjun Kapoor), so agrees only to be his half-girlfriend. Based on a 2014 novel by Chetan Bhagat.