Rebel Wilson gets emotional as she testifies in defamation trial

Rebel Wilson wiped away tears as she took to the witness stand in her defamation trial on Tuesday (23May17).

The Pitch Perfect actress is suing executives of magazine publisher Bauer Media in her native Australia for defamation after they allegedly ruined her reputation by publishing articles across a series of magazines which painted her as a liar and accused her of fabricating facts such as name, age, and upbringing.

The trial kicked off at the Supreme Court of Victoria in Melbourne, Australia on Monday and when she took to the stand to give evidence on Tuesday, she disputed the defence's argument that the articles weren't nasty and had no impact on her career.

“These articles were a deliberate malicious take-down of me,” the actress said as she wiped away tears, according to the Press Association.

She also claimed she had only had two new acting roles since the articles were published - one being a cameo in the Absolutely Fabulous movie and the other a West End stint in musical Guys and Dolls - and would not be there if she had a current job.

“The reason why I’m here today is to stand up for myself and to stand up for my family, who’ve been harassed," she added.

She also claimed the unnamed source used by the publications was a former classmate who had become "obsessed" with her success and went to Australian media to sell her story, which could have been easily debunked with an Internet search, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

The 37-year-old told the jury she was born Melanie but had always been known as Rebel, and she legally changed her name to Rebel in 2002. She also provided her passport and birth certificate to prove her age and shared pictures of her childhood and a 2016 episode of Julia Zemiro's Home Delivery, an Australian comedy interview series in which she showed the host around the Sydney suburb where she grew up.

She also disputed the defence's claims she actually had a privileged upbringing by saying, “I definitely consider myself a bogan" - a derogatory Australian term used to describe an unsophisticated person of low social status.

In a somewhat bizarre turn of events, the actress then rapped an Oscar-winning speech to the jury in a bid to prove she didn't make up an anecdote in which she claimed she dreamed she had won an Oscar when antimalarial medication made her hallucinate.

The trial continues.