James Corden chokes up during emotional tribute to Manchester attack victims

James Corden struggled to control his emotions as he paid tribute to those affected by the terrorist attack in Manchester, England, on Monday night (22May17).

The 38-year-old chat show host, who hails from Britain but has made a huge success for himself Stateside, filmed an opening monologue for his The Late Late Show with James Corden about the attack when the news starting spreading. The segment was added to the episode after it had been filmed, and viewers struggled to watch as James became tearful while reflecting on the incident which killed 22 people and injured 59 as they left the Manchester Arena following an Ariana Grande concert.

“When I think of Manchester, I think of the spirit of the people there and I’m telling you a more tight-knit group of people you’ll be hard pressed to find,” James said. “Strong, proud, caring people with community at its core. And if its even possible, the spirit of the people of Manchester will grow even stronger this evening."

With his voice catching, James told the audience that he will continue praying for the victims and all of those affected by the bombing, which occurred when a lone male attacker set off an improvised explosive device.

"My thoughts and prayers are with everyone in Manchester tonight: all of the staff at the arena, all of the security teams, all of the emergency services, Ariana and her team, and all of those families affected by tonight," he continued. "We’ll all go to bed holding our little ones even tighter this evening."

British comedian Jason Manford, who was born in the city of Salford in Manchester, also revealed his feelings about the attack, sobbing in a Facebook Live video.

Revealing that his five children are massive fans of Ariana's, and he probably would have taken them if he'd realised she was performing in Manchester, Jason cried: "They want your life to change. For 20 people tonight there's an empty bed in each of their houses... god.

"I'm just heartbroken. If there's anything I can do, I'll do it. Right now, all we can do is try to stay full of love and not hate, and focus on those families and the ones who need us. Not think about those f**king cowards – they think they can break us, but it won't. It never, ever will."