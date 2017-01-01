Roger Moore's Bond girl Jane Seymour leads tributes to late actor

Former Bond girl Jane Seymour is leading the tributes to late 007 star Sir Roger Moore following his death on Tuesday (23May17).

The British actor, who portrayed the suave superspy in seven films between 1973 and 1985, passed away in Switzerland at the age of 89 after a short battle with cancer.

Friends, fans, and colleagues have since taken to social media to share their tributes, with Moore's Live and Let Die co-star, Jane Seymour, among the first to honour his memory with a touching post on Instagram.

"I am devastated to learn of Roger Moore's passing," she wrote beside a recent photo of the pair. "The first leading role I ever had as a Bond girl was such a new and frightening world and Roger held my hand and guided me through every process. He taught me about work ethic and humility.

"He was so funny, kind and thoughtful to everyone around him and in that Roger taught me what a movie star really was and should be. Through his lifelong work with UNICEF he showed me the true meaning of being a humanitarian and giving back. He was my Bond."

Meanwhile, Jamie Lee Curtis posted an old picture of Roger and her actor father Tony Curtis on Twitter and captioned it: "Tony & Sir Roger Moore were funny in The Persuaders," and the late star's longtime pal Joan Collins wrote: "Devastated to hear about my good friend @sirrogermoore. He was the kindest, warmest, wittiest gentle man. Love to (widow) Kristina and his children."

Pop stars Duran Duran, who created the theme tune for Moore's final James Bond outing, 1985's A View To A Kill, shared a picture of the movie's poster and simply added, "RIP Roger."

Meanwhile, Russell Crowe revealed he was a huge fan of Moore's character in 1960s series The Saint, a TV adaptation of Leslie Charteris' spy novels.

"Roger Moore , loved him," he began. "At 10 I used to try to dress like Simon Templar. My mother worked part time at the Indonesian embassy. Added intrigue to my persona."

And Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston tweeted: "Saddened @sirrogermoore passed today. Had a great chat about acting & life 6 mo. (months) ago. Generous and kind. RIP Mr. Bond."

Other tributes have also poured in from the likes of actress Mia Farrow, theatre mogul Andrew Lloyd Webber, directors James Wan and Edgar Wright, and William Shatner, who called Sir Roger "an amazing talent".

Moore became the third actor to play James Bond in the spy move series and starred in classic 007 capers including Live and Let Die, The Man with the Golden Gun, and The Spy Who Loved Me.

He also had a number of TV credits including Ivanhoe, in which he played the title character, western series Maverick.

Moore became a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) in 1991 and he was knighted for his charity work in 2003.

Married four times, the actor was father to three children, Deborah, Geoffrey and Christian, with his third wife Luisa Mattioli. He also became stepfather to his fourth wife Kristina’s daughter Christina when they married in 2002. Christina passed away in 2016, aged 47.