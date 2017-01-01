Jenna Dewan Tatum delays baby plans for World of Dance

Actress-and-dancer Jenna Dewan Tatum is putting baby plans on hold ahead of her World of Dance TV premiere.

The beautiful brunette serves as host and mentor of the new U.S. reality dancing competition, which debuts on Tuesday (30May17), and in light of her new responsibility, she has nixed plans to have a second child right now.

"Not yet," she tells American news show Extra. "We've probably got to decide this sooner or later, but if it’s meant to be it’s meant to be.”

Meanwhile, Jenna admits she is trying her best not to become an overbearing 'dance mom' around Everly, her four-year-old daughter with husband Channing Tatum, who unlike her mum and dad has little interest in dancing.

"I’m trying not to be too much of a dance mom,” she shares. “I really want her to settle into it, but she was not into it for a while. She likes her gymnastics, and then one day she said, ‘OK, I think I really want to dance'.

"I rushed there (to the dance class) so fast (after Everly showed interest), I was in my car, I got everything there, we were ready to go," Jenna recalls, "It was a hip-hop and ballet class, such a cute fusion. They were doing MC Hammer."

And now the star has a new dance passion in her life, thanks to her new show, which will feature Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo as judges.

Jenna admits she didn't think she would be one of the nicest people on the show, but the judging panel members are tough on wannabes.

"Ne-Yo, he was the harshest, he expected the most… he was meticulous," Jenna shares. "He gets a bad rap for being the mean judge, but he really has just high expectations.”

The winning contestant of the inaugural season of NBC's World of Dance will take home $1 million (£772,000).